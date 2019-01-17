2019 Walk for the Poor scheduled
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in our Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge walkway. You may also simply come and demonstrate support for our cause or walk at your leisure and cheer us on. Together, we can reach our goal of raising awareness of poverty in our community and raising funds to help those we serve. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Parliamentarians offer basic course
The Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit, a local chapter of the National Association of Parliamentarian, will hold a six-week basic course, “Practical Applications of Robert’s Rules of Order.” It is designed for officers and members who want to know the Rules of Order and how they apply to their organization. The introductory classes will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Jan. 17 at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Charlotte Harbor. The registration deadline is Jan. 11. The class is free. Class materials are $30, cash or check due at the first class.
For more information, contact Joyce Gleason at 941-637-5921, or Sam King at 941-380-7702.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, IU and HN are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 7. For more information, call Janet Sorrells at 419-575-5329.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
New art exhibit planned
Starting today through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work at a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Shelley Bell is an award winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life. Sally Rockefeller another award winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Government Day event
An expo-style Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or email Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) will hold its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
Everyday English Literacy Program
The Everyday English Literacy Program, a free program to improve English language skills for speakers of English as a second language (ESL). The aim of this program is to improve participants English language skills so that they can get good jobs, help their children with homework, increase their ability to complete banking transactions, understand doctors’ prescriptions, and eventually be able to seek citizenship. A program session will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, at Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St. Port Charlotte, following an informal gathering of the Everyday English Café. All those interested are encouraged to attend.
To volunteer as a coach or if you want to begin learning and practicing English, please contact: Hispanic American Citizens Council at cchispanicamericancouncil@gmail.com; 941-276-3747.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fund raiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County ensuring that the abused and abandoned children of Charlotte County have a court appointed Guardian ad Litem. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Home Instead to host Pet Therapy Event
Home Instead Senior Care invites caregivers and their clients to come out on Saturday, and meet some local therapy dogs in training. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Home Instead office, 520 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call Serving Charlotte County 941-457-9090. Home Instead is a home-health agency serving Punta Gorda, Boca Grande, Englewood, Placida, Port Charlotte and Rotonda West.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a dinner choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Some monies will also go to help pay for someone’s first month in a structured sober living facility in Florida. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Peace River Audubon meeting set
Peace River Audubon will hold its next meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This month’s meeting of the Peace River Audubon Society features a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Over 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart, or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month’s Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU’s Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Annual seminar announced
Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will holds its 2019 Annual Seminar on Jan. 31. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Seminar begins at 9 a.m. at 24 Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Presenter will be Kenneth W. Heger, Ph.D.. He is on the faculty of the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies, where he teaches Archives and Digital Curation and directs the digitization lab in the iSchool’s Digital Curation Information Center. Cost is $35 for SWFLGG members and $55 for non‐members. For more information or to register visit swflgg.org/upload/events/files/1543179551_Heger2019FinalSemnarFlyer.pdf.
Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
The Sole Purpose of Honor Flights is straightforward and pure spirited: To transport our Veterans to Washington, DC, to be honored at their memorial.
On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and The Changing of the Guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Although the cost of this year’s trip is nearly $95,000, the veteran pays nothing for this wonderful trip. Guardians pay their own way, at $550. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. Our funding comes primarily from individuals who recognize the great accomplishments and sacrifices of Veterans and want them to see their memorial before it’s too late.
We are a 501©(3) non-profit charitable organization, and donations are tax-deductible. If you would like more information about this topic, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
C.A.R.E. Ball
The 31st annual C.A.R.E. Ball, The Harlequin’s Dance, will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $135 per person and includes dinner, gaming and open bar. Proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carefl.org or call 941-639-5499. The last day to purchase tickets is today.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
”Invaders From Afar: Invasive, Exotic Plants of SW Florida” Lecture
Join Alan (Al) Squires, Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society, at 10 a.m. today, at the Fireplace Pavilion at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, as he discusses and shows examples of Florida’s non-native, invasive exotic pest plants.
Mr. Squires will have examples of many of these plants and will distribute free literature to help residents identify and remove them. The booklet, “Identifying & Controlling Invasive Exotic Plants in Southwest Florida: A Homeowner’s Guide” will be distributed to the first 20 people who register for this free program.
This program is presented by Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. For more information and registration for this free program, call 941-475-0769.
‘Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.