Walkabout planned
On May 7, the Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. The hike will begin at 8 a.m., is free and is open to everyone. Led by retired naturalist Ron Mills, this walk will concentrate on folklore, fact and fiction. Learn how legends arose about natural objects we see everyday. For more information, call 941-575-6968 or e-mail rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com.
Find Out Who Made the Everglades
The ever popular Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network returns to Lifelong Learning Institute to lead an informative and enlightening discussion at 10 a.m. on May 9 at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, about the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. In particular, her visual presentation will focus on the role of early Native Americans and initial tree island formations.
Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Kentucky Derby party planned
The Deep Creek Elks #2763, 1133 Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda will host a Kentucky Derby Party on May 4. Derby coverage starts at 5 p.m. A derby hat contest will also be held. Mint Julep's will be available. Music by The Sensations. Club opens at 1 p.m. Dinner available by reservations. For more information or to make reservations call, 941-249-6825.
Theatre of the Mind returns
Charlotte Players’ Theatre of the Mind cast will deliver an evening of free entertainment at 7:30 p.m. on April 30 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Street, Port Charlotte. They will be presenting “stories that should just be read aloud for fun,” according to director Jessie Reter-Choate. Admission is free, but donations to the nonprofit Charlotte Players are welcomed and appreciated. For more information, call 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Networking event to help babies
Women United Annual May Art and Networking event will be held from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. on May 1 at CDBIA, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Create an easy art project for babies born substance exposed and their mothers here in Charlotte County. You will learn more about this United Way of Charlotte County program, Kids Thrive and the Partner Agencies that are collaborating. Join us for a pot-luck, wine and beverages. Cost is $25. Space is limited. For more information call 941-627-3539.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will meet on Wednesday, May 8, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). The speaker will be State Representative Michael J. Grant, House District 75. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, May 3.
Public Works Day
Charlotte County Public Works is hosting a Public Works Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Port Charlotte. There will be fun for everyone at this free event. Kids of all ages can sit in the driver's seat of equipment that Public Works uses every day with our Touch a Truck program. There will be giveaways, free food and drinks. For more information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Free hibiscus show and plant sale
Harry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society invites the public to its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on May 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
It's all about the lime
The 7th Annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, Face Painting, Jeff the Juggler, and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
Watercolor exhibit planned
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery May 11 - June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a family-fun filled event. Car show. Door prizes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Bayshore Live Oak Park playground closure
The playground at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, will be closed for repair and resurfacing on May 6 through May 14. For more information, contact Brenda Sisk, aquatic coordinator, at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet for the final time before summer break on May 7, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature Elizabeth Barton, who will discuss:"Jacobson State Veterans Home: Serving Our Vets." Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support our Veterans. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 - 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Taco Tuesday
River Commons, 2305 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Taco Tuesday Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. There will be a chance auction, 50/50 raffle and live entertainment. The meal will be a $5 Donation. There will be sangrias and margaritas available for a small donation. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. RSVP to Nicolle at 941-629-0043.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $2. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries. On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 3 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.