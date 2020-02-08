Charlotte County marriages
Joe E. Murovic, of Highland, Indiana, and Jennifer Lynn Barnoski, of Schererville, Indiana.
Carol Jean Willison, of Punta Gorda, and Charles Louis Lehnert, of Punta Gorda.
Rodney Earnest Harter, of Big Rapids, Michigan, and Lisa Marie Hammond, of Big Rapids, Michigan.
Robert David Brantley, of Port Charlotte, and Ashley Michelle Polk, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Wade Crouch, of North Port, and Robyn Spit, of North Port.
Mark Guy Shinn, of Punta Gorda, and Sharon Kay Heidgerken, of Punta Gorda.
Adam Lee Taylor, of North Port, and Christine Marie Nelson, of North Port.
Mackenzie Marie Collins, of Port Charlotte, and Joshua Riley Penwitt, of Port Charlotte.
Cody Alexander Hile, of Punta Gorda, and Michaela Skye Turner, of Punta Gorda.
Kenneth P. Mello, of Rotonda West, and Celia Schafler, of Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Erin Jane Switt, of Port Charlotte, and Ricardo Garcia Leon, of Port Charlotte.
Joann Mary Tompkins, of Punta Gorda, and John Edward Dahlberg, of Punta Gorda.
Jerome Joseph Marchetti, of Port Charlotte, and Nancy Kathleen Marchetti, of Port Charlotte.
Barbara Ianthe Dolphin, of North Port, and Abraham Marion, of North Port.
Jeffrey Paul Harvey, of Rotonda West, and Jodi Lynn Booher, of Rotonda West.
Maria Del Pilar Figueroa Polanco, of North Port, and Luis Lizandro Lescano, of North Port.
Keith Alan Prescott, of Punta Gorda, and Melinda Anne Dickinson, of Punta Gorda.
Mark Robert Fisher, of Port Charlotte, and Phacharin Dunbodee, of Port Charlotte.
Kim Duane Gorrell, of Punta Gorda, and Connie Marie Nelson, of Saint Joseph, Minnesota.
Claudette Mombia, of Port Charlotte, and Eldilus Didi Moncoeur, of Port Charlotte.
Danielle Rae Keith, of Port Charlotte, and Jacob Dean Marshall, of Port Charlotte.
Ashley Nicole Giron, of North Port, and Dillon Keith Plett, of North Port.
Thomas Arthur Martin, of Punta Gorda, and Sally Louise Jackson, of Fort Myers.
Lazaro Dominguez, of North Port, and Ronald Alan Negrich, of North Port.
Frank Joeseph Sack, of Fort Myers, and Ashley Nicole Schofield, of Fort Myers.
Matthew James Moore, of Punta Gorda, and Nicole Renee Johnson, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
Camilla Celine Bates v. Ronald Eugene Bates
Pierre Jean-Francois Cieciorko v. Iris Ruiz Leon
David Eric Goers v. Sabrina Goers
Joseph Jimenez v. Susan H. Jimenez
Jennifer I. Morgan v. Joseph P. Morgan
Nicole Thomsen v. Justin Hamilton Kline
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.