Charlotte County marriages
Janice Rae Swanson, of Port Charlotte, and Paul Marcus Augutin Joerg, of Venice.
Evan Patrick Smith, of Punta Gorda, and Miranda Lauren Greene, of Punta Gorda.
Matthew John Pottenger, of Richland, Michigan, and Shelly Johanna Gildea Knight, of Richland, Michigan.
Michael James Mitchell, of Kashiwa, Japan, and Laura Loss, of Kashiwa, Japan.
Clare Tracy Wallendjack, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Pitt Powell, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Elam James Lapp, of Paradise, Pennsylvania, and Hannah Ruth Peachey, of Belleville, Pennsylvania.
Veniamins Nikolaevich Poliscuks, of North Port, and Irina Nikolaevna Ivanova, of Kaliningrad, Russia.
Sydney Kieli Kruger, of Punta Gorda, and Christopher Lee O'Connor Comer, of Punta Gorda.
Jonathan David Schimpf, of Port Charlotte, and Tatianna Michelle Dagenais, of Port Charlotte.
Katia Pierre, of Port Charlotte, and Guerdy Andre, of Port Charlotte.
Kainan Jahleel Fernandes, of Port Charlotte, and Kaylee Lynn McGinnis, of Port Charlotte.
Sean Joseph Game, of Punta Gorda, and Maria de Lourdes Molina, of Punta Gorda.
Nicolette Frances Krevas, of Port Charlotte, and John James Kartheiser, of Port Charlotte.
James Alan Lamb, of Port Charlotte, and Rebecca Lynn Carras, of Cape Coral.
Javier Merino Alcaraz, of Port Charlotte, and Kelly Alcaraz, of Port Charlotte.
Blake Jordan Watson, of Cape Coral and Aubrey Lauren Delaporte, of North Port.
Carl Edwin Mechling, of Port Charlotte, and Samantha Hope Hrabak, of Port Charlotte.
Sara Jeanne Septowski, of Port Charlotte, and Jimmy Raymond Evans, of Port Charlotte.
Brittany Marie Fleming, of Port Charlotte, and Jesse William Emil, of Port Charlotte.
Elayne Alice Turcotte, of Rotonda West, and John Allen Lutes, of Port Charlotte.
Caitlynne Sue Danielson, of North Port, and Robert Gene Paden, of North Port.
Kozetta June Parworth, of Englewood, and Lori Ann Thibault, of Englewood.
Robert Joseph Darrow, of North Port, and Julie Anne Layne, of North Port.
Joyce Elaine Jones, of Englewood, and Franklin Clifford Keuthan, of Craig, Colorado.
Irene Celeste Jones, of Port Charlotte, and Joyce Ruby Powell, of Port Charlotte.
Brittany Michelle Wells, of Port Charlotte, and Caleb Michael Lewis, of Port Charlotte.
Jesse Paul McDowall, of Port Charlotte, and Kelly Dawn Eberly, of Port Charlotte.
Linda Mary Nadelin, of Port Charlotte, and Holly Lyn Cassidy, of Port Charlotte.
Kaylynn Michelle Banks, of Port Charlotte, and Neil Justin Davis, of Port Charlotte.
Daphne Pronier Langner, of Port Charlotte, and James David Kartz, of Punta Gorda.
Dana Leigh Marks Rachlin, of Port Charlotte, and Michael John Brown, of Port Charlotte.
David Lee Wharff, of Punta Gorda, and Brandi Nichole Hines, of Punta Gorda.
George Charles Shidaker, of Englewood, and Jessica Diane Arnold, of Englewood.
Alysha Joyce Marie Coons, of Punta Gorda, and Kyle Preston Aldrich, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
Shannon Boyer v. Codi Boyer
King D. Davenport v. Antonieta Davenport
Akemo Ebanks v. Jenica Evans
Kristina Marie Flaherty v. James S. Ravenscroft
Anthony Scott Gill v. Sherri Lachelle Mack
Rebecca Gonzalez v. Eleazer Gonzalez
David Granville Grimes v. Ann Powell Grimes
Darleen Solomon Meadows v. Lori Gardner
Gabriella A. Mikus v. Steth W. White
Jennifer Anne Miller v. Gordon D. Miller Jr.
Robert G. Miller v. Sharon L. Davis
Donna Mae Nelson v. Lauren Paul Nelson
Gregory A. Noland v. Kellany S. Cadogan Noland
Robert A. Popielarz v. Jodi Ann Popielarz
Rubenia Ramos Medlin v. Joe Medlin
Inoles Registre v. Marie Gyrlene Registre
Francis Richard Richey Jr. v. Sharon Ann Richey
Karen Louise Russell v. Mark Aaron Russell
Siriporn Strike v. Sutham Panatkool
Jennifer June Werle v. George Thomas Werle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.