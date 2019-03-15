Welcome back Vietnam veterans event
The Military Heritage Museum will host an event honoring those who served our country in the Vietnam War. “Welcome Back Vietnam Veterans” will take place at 11 a.m. on March 29 in the new museum facility at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. All Vietnam veterans including their family members and/or surviving spouse of a deceased Vietnam veteran are invited and encouraged to attend so that we may honor you for your or your deceased spouse’s service. To RSVP, send an email no later than March 24 to info@freedomisntfree.org with the subject line MARCH 29, and include your first and last name of veteran, branch of service and specific years served.
Fundraising golf tournament planned
Murdock Rotary is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Funds raised will go to support the “Josh the Otter” program (www.joshthe otter.org) and “Just Against Children Drowning” (JACD – www.justagainstchildren drowning.org) to educate children and their families on water safety and awareness. For more information contact Walt Powers at 941-456-1862.
Presentation at History Center
Hear the stories about how early Punta Gordans got here and the innovations that made travel and settlement here possible. Docent will present on current exhibit “Coming to Punta Gorda from Oxcarts to Airplanes” at 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Punta Gorda History Center, 512 E. Grace St. Presentation with Q&A and discussion following. For more information, call 941-916-8800.
County Commissioners head to Tallahassee
Charlotte County Commissioners Ken Doherty, Bill Truex and Chris Constance will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to meet with legislators regarding the County’s legislative priorities from March 26, through March 29 and are scheduled to meet with various members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. The Commissioners may individually speak about and/or respond to questions concerning matters of interest and relevance to the citizens of Charlotte County. No decisions concerning Charlotte County Government business will be made by the Commissioners while visiting with legislators. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
St. Mary Academy Casino bus trip
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs on April 8. There will be two departures, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road., Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than April 1. For more information, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
‘A Night at South Beach’ to support Virginia B. Andes community clinic
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is hosting “A Night at South Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on April 5, at Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. Enjoy an evening of great food, auctions and dancing to music by Jonathan A. Cortez, while supporting the VBA Clinic. Tickets are $95 per person. Dress is South Beach, “warm Florida-night” casual. For more information call 941-276-1668 or visit www.volunteercare.org/SOBE
Punta Gorda Chapter of Business Women to meet
Ladies are invited to join for lunch, networking and relationship building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 21 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Cost is $22 per person. RSVP by calling 239-985-0400 or e-Mail Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
Great American Cleanup scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be participating in the annual Great American Cleanup/Keep Charlotte Beautiful scheduled for March 30. Members of PRAS will be cleaning up Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. Meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot to pick up supplies. The first 20 members to sign up will receive a Great American Cleanup t-shirt. Following the cleanup, there will be refreshments available at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veteran’s Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte. For more information or to register, call Nancy Turner 941-627-9107.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby meeting set
Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta, Punta Gorda. Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or email lkohlenburg@gmail.com.
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. on April 9. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey affectionately known as the “Bird Lady.” For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
Sierra Club monthly meeting set
Charlotte Sierra Club’s public general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Universalist Church, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Jono Miller will present his 14-minute documentary, “Moods of the Miakka.” A discussion will follow about the successes and challenges facing the Myakka ecosystem. For more information, call 941- 423-2713.
‘Art in Public Places’
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home’s, next “Art in Public Places” event at 5 p.m. on March 20, will feature artist Laura Pommier. Charlotte Memorial is located at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com
Opening reception for Primavera
Primavera the Visual Arts Center’s Annual Juried spring exhibit, will be on view in the Main Gallery, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda through March 28. The public is invited to attend the opening reception with wine and cheese for Primavera at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 in the Visual Arts Center’s Main Gallery. At the reception, artists will be recognized and a total of $800 in cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place, plus five merit awards. For more information call 941-639-8810 or visit www.VisualArtCenter.org for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.
Economic Development Director interviews planned
The Board of County Commissioners will be conducting interviews of candidates for the County Economic Development Director position at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The interview process is open to the public. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Art show and sale
The “Art Under the Influence” artists are holding its annual art exhibition and sale at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Refreshments will be served. Enjoy a wide range of original, affordable art and meet the artists. For more information, call 941-698-4208 or email: emcneill1943@yahoo.com.
Wild Wednesdays
Join the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center for its Wild Wednesday program showing Nova – Lightning! There will be two showings: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on March 20 at 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Florida is considered the “Lightning Capital” of the United States, averaging 70-100 days with thunderstorms every year and more lightning-related deaths annually than any other state. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Free propagation class
The Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m. on March 19 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Marlene Hofer will be presenting an introduction to propagation techniques. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Free Friday movie scheduled
Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda will present its fourth Friday Free Movie, The Two Killings of Sam Cooke, at 1 p.m. on March 22 at FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This film looks extensively at Cooke’s fame as a well-known vocalist and composer and also touts his successful journey as an African American business man who owned his own record label and publishing company and management firm. Stay after the movie for comments and discussion.
Scholarships available
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association is making ten $700 scholarships available. NARFE Scholarships are available to family members of any NARFE member in good standing. The deadline for submitting an application for college scholarships for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year ends at 3 p.m. on March 25. Students can obtain more information and an application from www.feea.org/our-programs/scholarships/.
‘Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Suncoast Statesmen to present show fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen will hold its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Daniel Bennett Group to perform
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will host the Daniel Bennett Group at 6 p.m. on March 27. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.danielbennettgroup.com.
Western night dinner dance set
The Italian Heritage Social Club will host a western night dinner dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 30 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Dinner will include barbecue pork and ribs with all the fixings. BYOB. Music provided by the Don and Jo show. Tickets are $15 for members or guests and are to be paid by March 25. For more information, call 941-979-8228.
Chess tournament planned
Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 14 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 and registration is due by April 8. All participants receive free tournament chess board, free snacks and lunch. Winner gets trophy and gift certificate to Jet’s Pizza. For more information, call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.