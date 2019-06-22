What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest is underway and ends July 31. Individual participants submit a one page story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Cash prizes are up for grabs for three adults and three teen winners. Stories must be limited to 1,500 words. Submissions can be dropped off at the library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Route 66 showing in Punta Gorda
In 1963, the iconic TV series, Route 66, filmed an episode in Punta Gorda. You can watch the show from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at The Women’s Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. What did Punta Gorda look like 56 years ago? Tickets are $15. Food and drink are available for purchase at the event. You can also come in a 1960’s-style costume. For more information, call 941-276-6384.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
