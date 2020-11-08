In recognition of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau wants residents to know about the events and special offers in honor of America’s military service members throughout November.
As a designated Purple Heart County, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is proud of its local veterans and welcomes veterans from all branches of the military to visit. Whether it’s at Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach’s gorgeous waterfront restaurants, luxurious accommodations, or unique one-of-a-kind shops, veteran discounts can be found throughout the destination.
Below is a roundup of area events honoring veterans as well as special offers for veterans by area businesses:
Events/Happenings
- Military Heritage Golf Scramble — Nov. 7 (freedomisntfree.org/upcoming-events/)
North Port's Virtual veterans ceremony, 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11. Join VFW Post 8023 at the city's Facebook page @CityofNorthPortFL to honor those who fought for our freedoms.
- Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 — Nov. 20–21 (welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org/)
- Wings Over Charlotte Warbird Flyover — Nov. 21
Buddy Poppy sale
VFW Post 10178, Englewood, and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce are having a first-ever drive-thru Poppy Drive in conjunction with Veterans Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9-10 at the chamber, 601 S Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Happening on Veterans Day
The VFW Post 10178 is sponsoring a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at 550 N McCall Road with the Lemon Bay High School Junior ROTC drill team and veterans honor guard will present the colors. It will be followed by a cookout from noon to 2 p.m. sponsored by the Rotary Club. There will be music in the canteen by VFW member Dave Grahn.
Discounts
Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson
- A 10% discount to veterans throughout the year.
Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens
- Free admission to veterans who have a valid military ID card or proof of service on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
- Artist Elize McKelvey will be at the Gardens with her military and more artwork on display Nov, 8-14. (instagram.com/inkstickart/) Elize was just discharged from active duty in the Marines as a Combat Artist for the last 8.5 years. She has deployed three times overseas and has done the portraits of two Medal of Honor recipients, and the commandant of the marines, which hangs in the Pentagon.
Smoke & Roses
A 10% discount on charters to all present and past military personnel during the month of November.
Other Ways to Honor and Celebrate Our Veterans
Spend a day at the Military Heritage Museum (freedomisntfree.org/)
Visit any one of the destinations parks and memorials:
Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida (At the entrance of Laishley Park)
G.C. Herring Park (3406 Indiana Road, Placida)
Centennial Park (1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte)
William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (20499 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte)
Fishing is a beloved activity in the area, and special veteran fishing trips and guides make the experience mean so much more:
Wounded Warrior Fishing Trips (fishnforheroes.org/)
Veteran Fishing Guide Captain Van Hubbard (pureflorida.com/listings/captain-van-hubbard/356/)
