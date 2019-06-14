Wild Hog Wild planned
The Charlotte County Republican Annual barbecue and rally, Wild Hog Wild, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. In addition to Republican county officials, State Attorney Amira Fox and U.S. Congressman Greg Steube will attend and speak at the Rally. The event will feature Big John’s BBQ, beer, wine and soft drinks and patriotic music and more. Tickets are $35. Children with adults free. For more information, call 941-258-2080.
July 4th concert planned
Bion Cantorum will perform its annual July 4th concert at First Presbyterian Church (ECO), 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda at 3 p.m. on July 4. Joining the Cantorum will be Philip Eyrich on trumpet and local veterans for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. All veterans are invited to partake in the presentation. Rehearsal for the Veterans will take place on July 1 at 7 p.m. at the church. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 dollars for youth 15 and under and free to veterans. Tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only. For more information or to order tickets, call 941-206-2071.
