Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 16, showing “Planet Earth II – Jungles.” “Planet Earth II” is a breath-taking British nature documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Carole King Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Carole King tribute show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. “Tapestry,” the Carole King Songbook, is the Premier musical tribute to Carol King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King Concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Tickets are $40, $35 and $25 with no discounts. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
NARFE luncheon planned
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Tuesday with lunch at 11 a.m. at Elks Lodge 2602, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This move to the second Tuesday is to accommodate holiday travel schedules. NARFE Florida Representative Bill Leatham will speak at noon on the national reorganization prior to the installation of this year’s chapter officers. This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees and Survivor Annuitants. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
County Commission Strategic Focus-Area workshop
The Charlotte County Commission will hold a Strategic Focus-Area Workshop related to the Fiscal Year Budget 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15, at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
County Commission Budget public meeting
Charlotte County commissioners will hold a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Parliamentarians offer basic course
The Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit, a local chapter of the National Association of Parliamentarian, will hold a six-week basic course, “Practical Applications of Robert’s Rules of Order.” It is designed for officers and members who want to know the Rules of Order and how they apply to their organization. The introductory classes will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Jan. 17 at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Charlotte Harbor. The registration deadline is Jan. 11. The class is free. Class materials are $30, cash or check due at the first class.
For more information, contact Joyce Gleason at 941-637-5921, or Sam King at 941-380-7702.
County Commissioners head to Tallahassee
Charlotte County Commissioners Ken Doherty and Bill Truex will travel to Tallahassee to meet with legislators regarding the county’s legislative priorities. The commissioners plan to be in Tallahassee from Jan. 8 through Jan. 11, and are scheduled to meet with various members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate. The commissioners may individually speak about and/or respond to questions concerning matters of interest and relevance to the citizens of Charlotte County. No decisions concerning Charlotte County Government business will be made by the commissioners while visiting with legislators. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Garden Club to meet
Port Charlotte Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. Guest speaker will be Ralph Mitchell, IFAS Extension Director of Charlotte County, and he will speak on “The Three Cides: Fungicides, Pesticides, and Herbicides.” The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is warmly welcomed to attend all meetings. For more information, call Carolyn Savary at 941-426-1299.
A night of ballet
The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, is pleased to announce the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa will make its first U.S. appearance presenting “Sleeping Beauty” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or online at Ticketmaster. Group discounts are available. Ticket prices range from $45 – $67. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, IU and HN are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 7. For more information, call Janet Sorrells at 419-575-5329.
‘The Ladies Foursome’ tees off at Charlotte Players
The new year at Charlotte Players begins when “The Ladies Foursome” opens for a 12-show run. A fast-paced, funny and heartwarming story of friendship, the play follows four women playing a round of golf in honor of their late friend Catherine. Performances will be held Jan. 5-20 at the Langdon Playhouse, the Charlotte Players’ black box theater located inside the Community Theater Center, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte. Wednesday through Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and may be ordered at the Charlotte Players website (www.charlotteplayers.org) or by calling 941-255-1022.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-3038.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) will hold its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
Choirplay back in session
The 2019 Choirplay is looking for singers to join in to learn songs in three-part harmony; sopranos, altos and men, backed by top class orchestral arrangements, in a fun relaxed social setting. Rehearsals begin on Jan. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Punta Gorda isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., and run every Monday in January and February. An annual concert will be held in March at the Civic Association. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or access choirplay.com.
Perennial Film Festival
The Second Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the fifth annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
Arts and Crafts Festival scheduled
13th Annual SnowBird Festival Arts and Crafts Show will be held on Jan. 4-6 at the City Market Place, 115 Tamiami Trail N, Punta Gorda. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call Sally Mere at 239-707-3467.
Let’s Go Fishing
An introductory course in Florida Fishing is being offered at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Topics to be covered include fishing techniques, tackle selection, rigging, knot tying, lures, baits, cast nets, fish identification, tides, and fishing regulations for fishing in fresh and salt waters of Southwest Florida. Rods, reels, lures, nets and other fishing equipment will be demonstrated during the class and there will be a number of useful handouts issued to students. The class is geared towards beginning anglers, but more experienced fishermen may pick up helpful tips as well. The course is open to all members of the public and is held on Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for six weeks beginning Jan. 9. The cost for the class is $45 and advance registration is recommended by calling 941-637-1655.
Greater Charlotte Harbor Sierra Club
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The next general meeting will be the Jan. 15. Meetings include coffee, outdoor prizes, environmental speakers and more. For more information call 941-4232713. Also, visit the website, www.gchgroup.org, for a list of 2019 winter outings.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
‘Reach to Teach’ fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
