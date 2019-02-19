Wine and cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. today, Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry “Hank” August. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
St. Mary Academy ‘lucky casino bus trip’
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Casino – Immokalee bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on March 11, 8:45 a.m. from Walmart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Walmart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than March 6. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Pedal and Play returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. It begins March 22 with a “Here and There” ride. Riders take part in an after ride social hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Charlotte workshop
The Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a Board Workshop at 8 a.m. today in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Hula on the Harbor fundraiser planned
The Hula on the Harbor fundraiser, hosted by the Charlotte County 4-H Association, will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 9 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd. The night will include a catered meal, hula dancing show, live music, silent auction, raffle and more. All funds raised through the event will contribute to the education and advancement of Charlotte County youth through 4-H programming. To buy tickets online with a credit card, visit: https://hulaoth.eventbrite.com.
Sierra Club general meeting planned
The Charlotte Sierra Club’s monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. today at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bldg., 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Featured speaker will be Dennis Mader of 3PR, bringing us an update on current phosphate mining activity in the tri-county area. For more information, call 941-423-2713.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This month’s program will feature two members, Carol Moore and Carol Houston. For more information, call 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Floridians monthly meeting set
The Floridians will hold its next meeting on Feb. 19, beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. The program will feature Naomi Pringle, author of “Lily: Riding the Color Line” and “Ginga’ Root Tea, An American Journey.” The club will hold its annual games day event on Feb. 23. The profits from the event will be donated to the “Jesus Loves You Ministry” and “Share the Blessings Ministry.” For more information, call 941-255-6995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.