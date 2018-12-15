Winter Candy Land event
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, is hosting a family event today. The Candy Land board game was introduced in 1949 and many people remember it as the first board game they ever played. Drop in between noon and 2 p.m. today and enjoy Candy Land-inspired games and crafts. There will be cookie decorating, hot chocolate drinks with special toppings, ornaments created on the library’s 3D printer for children to paint, winter crafts, and much more. Children will also be able to visit with Santa Claus, a great photo opportunity for parents and grandparents. Come celebrate the sweetest time of the year with us at our free Winter Candy Land event. The holiday film “Home Alone” will be shown directly after the program at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Peace River Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Volunteers are needed for the Peace River Audubon’s 2018 Christmas Bird Count today and encompasses a 15-mile diameter circle, the center point being approximately downtown Punta Gorda. The circle is divided into about 12 areas, the furthest south areas being Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) and Cecil B Webb preserve. There are three water areas: the southern part of Charlotte Harbor including the area around Alligator Creek; the northern part of the Harbor; and the Peace River from the U.S. 41 bridge. Each area is headed up by an individual who determines where their group goes in their particular area, where and when they meet. In some cases they break up into smaller groups covering particular areas, such as a golf course. Most groups start about 7 a.m. and go until about noon. Some go out again later in the afternoon to count birds coming in for the evening.
To sign up for the bird count or for more information, contact Tony Licata at 941-505-9775, email alicata@dcwis.com.
Search and Rescue Meet and Greet
Peace River K9 Search and Rescue will host a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Gulf Cove Park and Boat Ramp, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. Admissions is free and join in an opportunity to meet the search and rescue team. For more information, call 941-626-6212.
