‘2019 Women Build’ planning event
Calling all women! Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is planning a “2019 Women Build.” Whether your preference or expertise is fundraising, team building or wearing a tool belt, your help is needed. If you are interested in learning more about how you can be involved in the Build, join for an information mixer at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Harbor Nissan, 4336 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. RSVP by contacting Jan at 941-639-3162 or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Free Tech Help Session
Lifelong Learning Institute along with the National Honor Society students at the Collegiate High School, will hold its next tech help session for 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Anyone needing some guidance and help with an electronic device can schedule a one-on-one consultation with one of the students. They can help with smart phones, tablets, and laptops whether it’s getting one started, how to download and save an app, how to connect with other devices, or how to store and share photos and other files. Reserve a time by scheduling online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Just give name, device and contact information.
Czech/Slovak Club to meet
The American Czech and Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Lunch will be at noon followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m. Tom Bachmann, of Mattoni Waters will be present to introduce attendees to the Czech products that are available for purchase in our area. Members are also encouraged to share photos and stories of their trips to the Czech and Slovak Republics. The Club welcomes all who are interested in the Czech and Slovak culture. For more information, call 941-286-3467 or contact mert4677@aol.com.
Registration open for Charlotte County Government Academy
Charlotte County Government Academy is a one-day course scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4 at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Government Academy is recommended to anyone who wants to know more about local government. The free program provides the opportunity to share and learn about the various county departments: public works, parks, transit, human services, and more.
Register online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone 941-623-1092. Space is limited and registration will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 or when full. For more information call the Public Information Office at 941-623-1092.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting set
Peace River Audubon Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This meeting will feature a presentation on Red-cockaded Woodpecker Management on Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb WMA and Babcock Ranch Preserve: Past, Present, and Future. by Kellie Phillips and Hunter Folmar. The public is invited to this free meeting.
Fundraiser to benefit local rider
Family and friends of Michelle Davidson will hold a fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Cold River Saloon, 3149 Duncan Rd, Punta Gorda. Michelle, an experienced motorcycle rider, was in a horrific accident on Jan. 4, when she was hit by a car. The injuries she sustained were acutely serious. She faces numerous surgeries and extensive recovery. There will be great music by Yes Dear; a cash bar, Boss BBQ will be serving up their famous barbecue; there will be a 50/50 raffle; a Tricky Tray auction; a “Booze Basket” will also be up for grabs. For more information, call Fay at 305-331-5519 or email: Fluepnitz@gmail.com.
Fourth Friday free movie scheduled
The public is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, “Do The Right Thing,” brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda.
If you try to imagine a sweltering, summer Sunday in the racially, taut Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn in 1989, you will not come close to experiencing the simmering violence threatening to erupt as portrayed in this highly praised movie written and directed by Spike Lee. Plan to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Free film showing planned
A free film offering, Human Flow, will be shown at 1:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The film depicts the epic journey of more than 65 million people from 23 countries who have been forced from their homes, escaping famine, climate change and war.
The free showing is co-sponsored by the Immigration Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, The Indivisible Action of Southwest Florida, The Hispanic American Citizens Council and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Woman’s Club to host fundraiser
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will host a fundraiser at The Gilded Grape Winery, 4069 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a wine flight (four 3 oz. glasses of various wines of your choice) or two regular size glasses of your favorite wines. Light snacks will be available. Proceeds will benefit local charities which are supported by the Woman’s Club each year. For more information or tickets, contact Irene Jones at 856-217-4148.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all of our veterans and first responders) is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at American Legion Post #103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. The event will feature music by The Boogiemen and food will be provided. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) next meeting will be held Feb. 18, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon Feb. 11. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. Special Guest speaker: Dale Phillips, Civilian Crime Prevention Officer, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will give a presentation on, “Identity Theft and Elder Abuse.”
High School band to hold car show
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., front parking lot. Registration is $10 and benefits the Port Charlotte High School band program. Judging with trophies and concessions will be available. Door prizes and 50/50 drawings. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘ Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes” by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry “Hank” August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida’s largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages. There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fund raiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain while enjoying an elegant buffet dinner and watch the sunset. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County ensuring that the abused and abandoned children of Charlotte County have a court appointed Guardian ad Litem. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
