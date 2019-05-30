Women’s Forum to meet
The June meeting of the Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be held on June 12 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda beginning at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Harry Mihet, Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel with Liberty Counsel. RSVP’s must be received no later than noon on June 7 by calling 941-380-7447 or by email barcinobetty@centurylink.net. Members $20; Guests $22.
Free lecture
and reception planned
The Military Heritage Museum and the Blanchard House Museum will co-sponsor a free event. An We Ob Jubilee, The First South Carolina Volunteers, by author John Saucer. Re-discover a Civil War regiment very little is known about, the first black regiment in the Union Army, at 1 p.m. today, May 30. The lecture will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda followed by a reception and book signing at 2 p.m. at the Blanchard House Museum, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda.
‘Water, Water, Everywhere’ opens at The Visual Arts Center
The public and members of the media are invited to attend a wine and cheese reception for the opening of “Water, Water, Everywhere” at 5 p.m. on today, May 30 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. At the reception, artists will be recognized and receive cash awards for first, second and third place, plus merit awards for additional artists. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. The final welcome receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, May 30 Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon’s second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother’s Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy and is scheduled for 10 a.m. today, May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.