Yappy Hour
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will host its 5th annual Yappy Hour from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. today, at the TT’s Tiki, Four Points by Sheraton Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Live music, raffles, and much more for this family-friendly event. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On Saturday, May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in front of the old courthouse, at the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and beer, wine and sodas. Free admission, bring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on June 8. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 ext. 3.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 — 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Run to the Wall planned
On Sunday, May 26, Punta Gorda will the site of the second annual Run to the Wall of SW Florida to honor our veterans and active-duty military and to remember our fallen. Motorcycle riders and other spectators will gather at 12:30 p.m. at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of SW Florida, located in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, for a memorial service and patriotic music. Groups of riders will gather at American Legion Posts and Harley Davidson dealers to ride to the event. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}‘Water, Water, Everywhere’ opens at The Visual Arts Center{/briefhed}
The public and members of the media are invited to attend a wine and cheese reception for the opening of “Water, Water, Everywhere” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. At the reception, artists will be recognized and receive cash awards for first, second and third place, plus merit awards for additional artists. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Military Heritage Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brigadier General Anthony W. “Bud” Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
