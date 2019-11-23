PORT CHARLOTTE/PUNTA GORDA

McGuire Park Splash Pad closure

The McGuire Park splash pad, 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte, will be closed for emergency repairs Nov. 22-28. 941-627-1628 ext.104 or Katherine.Meier@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Craft show vendors

Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. 941-276-7281.

Santa’s Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda), Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. 941-833-5400.

Federal health plans presentation

On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will meet at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for their annual meeting and holiday luncheon. Elections for next year’s board will be the main business on tap followed by a delicious holiday meal of turkey or ham and all the fixings along with live entertainment from Ms. Rita Beach. tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.

Pool, recreation center closure

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center, Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center will be closed Dec. 5 for annual staff training. Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. 941-681-3760, Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment

The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9-19, 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Also Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. Register, www.identogo.com/rv

C.A.R.E Ball

The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25. The 32nd annual fundraising event, Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County.  941-639-3720, Ceres Austria 941-661-1375, Judi Harris 941-380-2443, or Kelly Liscum 941-916-5196

PG Founders’ Day Week

Punta Gorda's “Founders’ Day Week” Dec. 1-7, with many holiday and history related events, Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park, historic homes open 2-8 p.m., featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and more. 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com to hold or sponsor an event.

ENGLEWOOD

Wreaths Across America

Gulf Pines Memorial Park, Englewood, seeking donations for wreaths to be placed at the graves of each of the 1,550 veterans interred at the cemetery on Dec. 14. If you wish to help, wreath costs $15, and for every two donations, the organization gets a third wreath for free. Checks payable to "Wreaths Across America," Nancy Carstens at P.O. Box 3553, Placida, Fla. 33946.

Englewood Opry

The Englewood Opry at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players include Ev Dodge and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. Guest entertainers by invitation. 

Soccer registration

Englewood Youth Soccer earlybird 2020 spring registration through Sunday. Fee is $100 per player, $125 after Nov. 24. Practices are 5:30 p.m. beginning the week of Feb. 10 at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road. Games are Friday nights from February to the end-of-season tournament on April 4. Register at www.englewoodsoccer.com.

Christmas rummage sale

Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., featuring Christmas items in the Fellowship Hall, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Visit with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. both days. Proceeds to the church’s Foundations Early Childhood Education Center. www.englewoodumc.net, 941-681-3169 weekdays

Career workshop

The Project Return to Work, R2W, free career exploration workshop, 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Englewood First Church of Christ Scientist, 35 S. Oxford Dr. Helps veterans and their spouses, anyone needing free employment services and resources, plus 20-minute webinar on employment, followed by workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools. 720-359-1541. www.return2work.org

Lions flea market

The Englewood Lions Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. second Sundays, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Next is Dec. 8. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. 941-830-0129.

Toastmasters open house

The Englewood Toastmasters Club is holding an open house at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at their new meeting location, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The theme for the evening is: "Get a Head Start on your 2020 New Year's Resolution." RSVP by Dec. 6 to Mary Leadbetter 941-697-1352.

Manta Market

The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school. The next one is Dec. 14. The public is invited to check out the variety of up to 90 vendors, selling produce, art, artisanal and prepared food, and more. Facebook or mantamarket@comcast.net

NORTH PORT

Wing Fest

Sons of Amvets Post 2000, 401 Ortiz Blvd., Warm Mineral Springs Wing Fest, 2-8 p.m. Nov. 30. 941-429-1999.

Seasons Readings

The Friends of the Shannon Staub Public Library book sale, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Sarasota Technical College campus, 4675 Career Lane. www.friendsofsspl.org

Backpack Angels

The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (aka Backpack Angels) 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Busey Bank, 14803 Tamiami Trail, due to the closing of the North Port Library for December. BPA has been packing and delivering almost 800 bags of Hygiene products every month, and is a nonprofit organization that deals strictly with our North Port schools. Please check out www.backpackangels.org for a list of hygiene products needed, and drop off places. Susan Ricard 941-423-6377 or Pat Petersmark 941-888-2810

Lamarque toy drive

Lamarque Elementary will have its annual “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive from Dec. 4-6. Any donation of new and unwrapped toys, gift cards or monetary contributions. Last year they were able stuff Sarasota County school board police cruiser more than three times with donations.

Christmas craft fair

Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, Christmas Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. “Christmas Experience” with handmade Christmas crafts, gifts to give, homebaked cookies and lots more.

AMVETS steak

Amvets 312 Riders steak dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 7050 Chancellor. Cooked-to-order T-bone steak, baked potato, salad and dessert. Presale only, ending Dec. 3. 941-429-5403

Bob Cat Holiday Festival

The market’s Holiday Shopping Festival is 1-6 p.m. Dec. 14, 2245 Bobcat Village Center, North Port. Tammy@diamondeventsfl.com.

 

