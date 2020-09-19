Do you have an old computer or extra keyboards and mice around the house collecting dust?
The Charlotte County Computer Group is in need of these items, and new donations are always welcome.
Items can be delivered to the club office, which is located inside the Charlotte County Cultural Center.
The office is open in a limited capacity due to COVID-19, so call 941-585-0356 for location and current office hours.
“We never turn any equipment away,” said Donna Whalen, publicity chair of the club. “We accept all used computers and laptops.”
Members of the club repair and update the computers and distribute them to students in Charlotte County who need one. The schools provide all students with Chromebooks, but they must be returned at the end of the year.
Students can request a computer from the club which would be a permanent acquisition. To request a computer, students should contact their school guidance counselor because the school must approve the request.
Whalen said she does anticipate getting more requests from students due to virtual learning.
The club also gives computers to adults in the community who are in need of one.
“We distribute them to low income families by request,” Whalen said. “We get most of the referrals through St. Vincent de Paul.”The Charlotte County Computer Group has been around for decades. It started in 1984 with a handful of members and today there are more than 500 members.
“Majority of them are highly technological people — some are programmers and technicians — but we’ve had some first-time users as well,” Whalen said.
The group normally meets on the first Tuesday of the month at the Charlotte County Cultural Center, but since COVID-19, they are meeting via ZOOM.
Membership is $35 per year.
“It’s a very good investment,” Whalen said. “It covers all of our classes, speakers and maintenance information classes.”
Charlotte County Computer Club is an authorized Microsoft refurbisher. The organization provides computers to nearly 300 needy children each year.
The next ZOOM meeting is planned at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.
For more information, go to bit.ly/32LHnYc. You can also send an email to cccgcoffice@gmail.com or call 941-585-0356.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
