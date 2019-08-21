NORTH PORT — A conference called Women in Business: Challenges and Opportunities Conference is coming next month to North Port.
It's arranged through SCORE Port Charlotte, the City of North Port, Achieva Credit Union and the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event is from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on the Suncoast Technical College Campus, 4445 Career Lane, in North Port.
"We want to support women entrepreneurs in our area," states a news release from SCORE Port Charlotte announcing the event.
Speakers are to include: Allison Imre, owner/president of Grapevine Communications, Dr. Sandra Kauanui, director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship at Florida Golf Coast University, Kim Quigley, Caroline McCarron, and Linda Coble, market leaders for BB&T Bank and Althea Harris, assistant district director for marketing and outreach for the Miami office of the Small Business Administration.
Topics addressed are to include: challenges and opportunities of a women owned business, changes that have been seen in women entrepreneurs, growing a woman-run business through financial knowledge, and government contracts for businesses owned by women.
A registration cost of $25 includes continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, networking, a tote bag with local business offers, information to help businesses grow and a gift.
Seating is limited. To register and for more information, visit northportareachamber.com.
If you wish to donate a door prize for the event, or have your business information placed into the tote bags, contact Ed Davis at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org. Cost is $25 per item. Deadline for that is Friday, Sept. 20.
