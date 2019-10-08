In 2018, Texas Ranger James Holland contacted the Fort Myers Police Department to inform them that Samuel Little had confessed to killing a black female in Fort Myers in 1984.
In December of 2018,FMPD Homicide Detectives Mali Langton and Dan Losapio, along with Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, traveled to Decatur, Texas, and interviewed Little at the Wise County Sheriff’s Department.
Little provided Detectives with a detailed confession; however, he was unable to provide the details needed to identify the victim, according to FMPD. Detectives immediately began working closely with the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and surrounding agencies in efforts to identify the victim. Detectives have also met with families of homicide victims from the 70’s and 80’s.
On Tuesday, FBI Detective Molly Langton held a news conference. Langton said, she, along with a cold case unit did discover a death investigation of a black female in 1985 in the month of May, “This female was found through the intersection of Evans Avenue and Franklin Street. Her body was partially decomposed but never identified. Her cause of death was deemed a medical issue.”
According to Langton Little said he knew the victim well, who was 26 at the time, and had dinner several times with the family. He told detectives the victim lived near a liquor store on “Immokalee Road or Immokalee Street” which appeared to be a “main road.”
Little said, at the time of the murder he was driving either a yellow 1978 Eldorado which he had just purchased in Fort Myers, or a black Thunderbird.
Samuel little also went by the aliases of Samuel McDaniel, Sam McDowell, William Clifton, William Lewis and William Little.
Detectives continue to work with FBI ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo and FBI ViCAP Liaison Angela Williamson. Detectives are aware that the Fort Myers victim’s death may have originally been ruled an overdose, an accident, undetermined causes, or may never have been discovered, per the release. It is also possible that the murder may not have occurred in 1984. Little spent time in Fort Myers and Collier County in the 70’s through the 90’s.
In August of 2019, Texas Ranger James Holland met with Detective Langton during a homicide conference in Texas and advised her that Little had recently provided him with two drawings of the Fort Myers victim.
Synopsis of confession
In December 2018, Detective Langton and Detective Dan Losapio traveled to Decatur, Texas and interviewed Samuel Little at the Wise County Sheriff’s office along with Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller. One of the stipulations that Samuel Little had was that he was more than willing to talk so long as he had an assurance in writing that the state would not seek the death penalty.
Little stated to authorities that in 1984 he killed a 5-foot 6-inch tall, female with brown skin, that weighed approximately 130 to 140 pounds in Fort Myers.
Little stated he and “Jean,” who’s real name is Orelia Jean Dorsey, used to sell clothes to the woman’s family. Detectives say Jean was his “partner”, but could not elaborate on whether she and Little had a romantic relationship or if she had involvement in the murders.
Little stated he drove the victim to an island in the road, a wooded tract of land, near some railroad tracks. Little stated he strangled her to death and left her in the grass island in short grass. Little stated the area was in the county just outside of the city limits.
There was also some potential issues with his recollection of the exact year that he committed this murder, and the exact location.
Langton said: “We presented little with the case of the black female that we discovered in 1985 along with aerial photographs of the area as it appeared, as it was a 1985, and he very quickly denied that that was his victim.”
FMPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the Fort Myers victim to seek justice for her. If you have any information linked to Little’s confession, please contact Detective Mali Langton at 239-321-8015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
