A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon for the new Charlotte County Family Services Center on Gibralter Drive in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex welcomed the crowd and said the Family Services Center Phase I project will replace the existing facility and provide space for service organizations, the 211 human services division, a teaching kitchen and temporary space for youth services until Phase 2 is complete.
"It is being built next to the existing facility," Truex said. "The design consultant is Steve Padgett of Fawley Bryant Architecture. The design cost is $895,400. It started in August 2019 and was completed in July of 2020. Construction is being performed by Tandem Construction and Brian Levar."
The project budget is $10,647,000.
Funding for the project came from the 1% local option sales tax, which was approved by Charlotte County voters in November 2014.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he thinks the facility is going to prove to be a model for the state of Florida for human services departments in the future.
"Staff at this facility will get people connected to the programs and resources that they need," Tiseo said. "This facility will show that Charlotte County will give a helping hand, not necessarily a handout. I look forward to coming back for the final ribbon cutting."
Charlotte County Human Services Director Carrie Walsh said this is an idea whose time has come.
"Many people across the years have worked very hard to bring this vision to fruition," Walsh said. "Eight community nonprofit organizations and local government are coming together to work comprehensively and collaboratively to help those families that need it most. Now more than ever, we can see that our children need us, and families in our community need us."
Construction is expected to be completed in December 2021.
Phase II would be funded by the sales tax revenue if voters approve a referendum to extend the tax in the Nov. 3 election.
