Check out Bobby Buonaiuto’s car, which was submitted to the Sun’s recent Cool Cars in the Community Contest. Here’s some of what Buonaiuto said about the ride: “I bought this car 13 years ago. My great friend and I worked on it and painted it. He is an amazing artist... Hard times came, and I had to sell the car. Fast forward 7 years, and I find the car, and it’s here in Florida. Fast forward another 6 years and I finally have my car back that we built in tribute to my dad!”