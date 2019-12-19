Cool Cars in the Community

Check out Bobby Buonaiuto’s car, which was submitted to the Sun’s recent Cool Cars in the Community Contest. Here’s some of what Buonaiuto said about the ride: “I bought this car 13 years ago. My great friend and I worked on it and painted it. He is an amazing artist... Hard times came, and I had to sell the car. Fast forward 7 years, and I find the car, and it’s here in Florida. Fast forward another 6 years and I finally have my car back that we built in tribute to my dad!”

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BOBBY BUON AIUTO
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments