Check out Bobby Buonaiuto’s car, which was submitted to the Sun’s recent Cool Cars in the Community Contest. Here’s some of what Buonaiuto said about the ride: “I bought this car 13 years ago. My great friend and I worked on it and painted it. He is an amazing artist... Hard times came, and I had to sell the car. Fast forward 7 years, and I find the car, and it’s here in Florida. Fast forward another 6 years and I finally have my car back that we built in tribute to my dad!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.