An armed Port Charlotte man who has a long history with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday evening for drug trafficking, and a slew of other charges.
William Woodbury Jr., 31, was spotted by a CCSO deputy while he was on a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate. The deputy approached Woodbury on foot and told him to sit down, but he then ran away across Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, deputies say.
Woodbury became exhausted after running about 300 feet and surrendered. He was hyperventilating and was given Gatorade “to calm his nerves,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Through a search, deputies found in his pants pockets: a loaded RG23 .22 caliber revolver, a large baggie of methamphetamine, a smaller baggie of heroin/fentanyl mix and a black scale coated in a crystal substance that had apparently been used to weigh narcotics, deputies say.
Woodbury did not have a valid driver’s license, the motorcycle was not registered in his name and the tag was not registered.
He was arrested on charges of knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, amphetamine trafficking over 14 grams, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have required endorsement on drivers license, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and using a firearm while committing a felony.
He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.