Cops crash birthday

PHOTO FROM FHP

 PHOTO FROM FHP

FORT MYERS — Florida Highway Patrol announced some of its troopers crashed a 6-year-old boy’s birthday party in southwest Florida Saturday. “When we heard his buddies could not make the party today, troopers wanted to save the day! Happy birthday Jr. Trooper Caleb!” stated a news release from FHP.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments