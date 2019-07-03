By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is unlikely to release the names of the deputies involved in the fatal shooting of an Englewood man last week.
The deputies have not waived their protections under Marsy’s Law, a state law exempting victim information from the public record. Unless that changes, their names won’t be released to the public, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call just before 9 p.m. June 24 on the 6000 block of McKinley Terrace in Englewood East.
Bradley Rundle allegedly left his home with a firearm and walked toward deputies, according to the Sheriff’s office. He raised the gun toward the deputies and fired one round; two deputies returned fire, authorities said. Rundle’s actions technically make the deputies victims of assault and subject to Marsy’s Law protection, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Rundle was killed. No deputies were injured.
The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident, and were still on leave as of Wednesday.
