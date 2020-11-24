A woman who broke into a home in South Venice and attacked a man with a machete told police that she tried to kill the man because his wife deserves better and should be with her, not him.
While enroute to a job interview in Maine, Alana Gibson, 27, said she decided to drive to Venice from Maine in order to convince the victim’s wife to run away with her, according to an arrest report.
Before Gibson arrived at the couple’s home on Burke Road, she practiced using her bow and arrow, which she initially planned to use on the husband she wanted to kill, she told police. But when she entered the home and pulled back her arrow, she realized she could accidentally strike and kill the wife, whom she wanted to run away with.
So she decided to use her machete instead, a police report says.
The husband was sleeping in bed with his wife Sunday night and awoke to somebody hitting him, he told police. He recognized Gibson — a coworker of his wife’s who had become increasingly attached to her and was trying to convince his wife to leave him and date Gibson.
The husband was bleeding profusely and had lacerations to his head, chest, arm and leg, police say. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he went into surgery for his life-threatening injuries, according to an affidavit. According to witnesses, Gibson began to strangle the wife when she tried to intervene.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just after midnight on Sunday to the Venice home in response to reports of a residential burglary.
When other residents interrupted the attack, Gibson fled from the scene and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Charlotte County, where she was eventually apprehended.
Gibson headed south onto Tamiami Trail with deputies following her trail. North Port Police put down “stop sticks” on the road, which punctured all four of Gibson’s tires.
She kept driving through North Port, then into the Murdock area of Charlotte County where a deputy used his patrol car to force the truck to spin sideways and stop. Officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded the truck, but Gibson refused to get out until a deputy grabbed her by the arm and took her to the Punta Gorda Police Department for questioning, reports show.
At the Punta Gorda Police Department, Gibson admitted to trying to kill the husband because she was upset that she and the wife would never be together, an arrest affidavit says.
Gibson, who lives on the 100 block of Stanford Road in Venice, was arrested Sunday by SCSO on charges of attempted murder, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery and fleeing to elude.
She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, then moved to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility where she is being held without bond.
