ENGLEWOOD — Two men are jailed after allegedly shooting at a fleeing car in a drug deal where, apparently, money was stolen.
Dakota A. Reel, 19, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday for the July 6 incident.
Reel is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill; firing a weapon from a vehicle; firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent felon. He is being held without bond.
Prior to his arrest, another man allegedly involved was already arrested.
Jonathan T. Vantilburg, 20, of Venice, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill and is facing a $20,000 bond.
