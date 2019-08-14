VENICE — An investigation lasting nearly a year so far has resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man on child pornography charges.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested John M. Banda III on 21 counts of possession of child pornography images.
He has been jailed with no bond.
Last August, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a certain computer server had been used to download the pornographic images.
Authorities later determined that Banda had downloaded them to his cellphone, according to the investigation.
Banda, who listed his occupation as “unemployed,” lives in an apartment in the 1200 block of Barbara Lane in Venice.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Banda admitted to authorities to downloading images but said he may have viewed the child pornography “but could not be sure.”
“John recalled seeing the faces and in certain cases the sexual acts, but not the exact image,” he said, according to the affidavit. “John explained he watches so much pornography he could not keep track.”
Another 241 images of “non-illegal child erotica” were discovered as well.
The investigation is continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.