Cops: Protester in Nazi garb outside school arrested for harassment

Punta Gorda Police say Andrew Sheets was arrested on charges of interfering with the administration of an educational institution and breach of peace. Sheets was dressed in Nazi garb July 16 outside Sallie Jones Elementary School, where he was “harassing children and parents, creating a disturbance that was potentially violent, creating a situation where a school is unable to start on time, and making children afraid to attend school,” Police Chief Pamela Davis said.
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County's “CopWatch” leader Andrew Sheets was arrested Saturday on charges stemming from a one-man, Nazi-themed protest outside Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda last month, according to authorities.
Sheets, 56, faces charges of interfering with the administration of education institution and breach of peace-disorderly conduct, a Punta Gorda Police Department report states.
Sheets said he has been protesting his freedom of speech outside of the school property on 1200 Narranja Street, in Punta Gorda, since July 16.
Since then, he has worn clothing and held signs displaying profanity, gotten into shouting matches with parents, officers and others, used vulgarities, spoken out against abortion, and more, states the report.
“We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest," Punta Gorda Chief Pamela Davis said. "However, this individual was not peacefully protesting. Standing in front of a school harassing children and parents, creating a disturbance that was potentially violent, creating a situation where a school is unable to start on time, and making children afraid to attend school is not a peaceful protest. That is a crime and we not allow an individual to harass the citizens or the children of Punta Gorda.”
Sheets name was withheld from PGPD reports as he is in legal actions against the city. The department cited Marsy's Law, which was meant to protect the names of victims, as the reason for withholding his name.
On July 28, Sheets was ordered to pay the city $2,500 in fines by the city's code enforcement board for violating a sign code that restricts "indecent" language in public places.
