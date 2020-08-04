A Punta Gorda man strolling through a nature park Tuesday was wearing his face mask, but was not wearing his pants.

Mark Durgin, 67, was walking on a nature path in Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park at 15801 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, in front of an undercover Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy, CCSO said.

The undercover deputy followed Durgin to a secluded area, where he dropped his pants and underwear to the ground with his genitals exposed and began to masturbate, deputies say.

Dergin moved closer to the undercover deputy as he continued to masturbate, and started to unbuckle the deputy’s pants, CCSO said. The CCSO arrest team moved in and placed Dergin under arrest.

Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park is a public park. On Tuesday, the CCSO Narcotics Unit was conducting an operation to combat unlawful sexual activity within Charlotte County Parks, a police report said.

Durgin was charged with battery and exposure of sexual organs. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

