PORT CHARLOTTE — A woman who deputies say is the suspect of an occupied burglary, was shot by the homeowner during a physical struggle Thursday night.
It happened on the 100 block of Strasburg Drive, in Port Charlotte.
The suspect, Jessica Gutzler, 40, fled the scene but then she called 911 asking for medical help, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
She was taken into custody for medical treatment, and faces criminal charges.
Deputies also got a call from someone inside the Strasburg home around 7 p.m., who said a woman known to them as “Jessica” had forced entry into the residence through the front door and was in a physical altercation with the homeowner.
During the physical attack, the homeowner fired a round from their handgun, striking the suspect in the lower left back.
The altercation ended then and the suspect let go of the homeowner’s arms.
The suspect fled the scene and deputies began searching the area while also taking statements from the two victims inside the residence.
"It was quickly determined that the suspect was known to them and had come to the house to engage in a fight," CCSO said in a news release. "During this time of investigation, Jessica Gutzler called 911 and requested medical assistance. She was located in the area of Strasburg Drive and Seaton Avenue and transported to a medical facility for her injury."
The residence was processed for evidence, and the physical evidence, including the injury to Gutzler, was consistent with the two victims' descriptions of the incident and altercation.
CCSO says Jessica Gutzler will be charged after she is released from medical care with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling – Unarmed, Making an Assault or Battery.
