Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Port Charlotte.
Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the man, brandishing a handgun, demanded cash from a Publix Liquor Store employee at 24001 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The suspect was seen wearing a heavy black coat with a hood, black jogging pants, gray and white gym shoes, white gloves and a white face mask.
Deputies described the suspect as possibly a black or Hispanic male. After the robbery, the suspect fled toward Peachland Boulevard.
The suspect was also observed earlier in the day Thursday lingering in the Publix parking lot near a black bicycle.
Anyone with information or who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
