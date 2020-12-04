Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Port Charlotte.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the man, brandishing a handgun, demanded cash from a Publix Liquor Store employee at 24001 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte.

The suspect was seen wearing a heavy black coat with a hood, black jogging pants, gray and white gym shoes, white gloves and a white face mask.

Deputies described the suspect as possibly a black or Hispanic male. After the robbery, the suspect fled toward Peachland Boulevard.

The suspect was also observed earlier in the day Thursday lingering in the Publix parking lot near a black bicycle.

Anyone with information or who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

