Venice resident William Stephen Swanson, 58, is due in court in The Keys for possession of too many lobsters. Authorities say you are allowed to have six; he had 23.

TEA TABLE KEY, Fla. — A Venice resident was cited for having 17 more lobsters in his possession than allowed, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

William Stephen Swanson, 58, will have to appear in court in The Keys, according to authorities. 

"Upper Keys Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez was on boat patrol near the Tea Table Relief Bridge near Mile Marker 79 when he noticed scuba bubbles approximately 300 feet from a vessel with a dive flag," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. "Swanson had 23 lobsters in his possession. The limit in Monroe County is six."

Authorities said 17 lobsters "were returned to the ocean alive."

