VENICE — Authorities are urging people to check on caregivers after three elderly people died — and another attempted suicide — in Sarasota County on Monday and Tuesday.
"We want to take this as an opportunity for our community to understand that there are caregivers out there that are in need and there are resources that are available to them," Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said at a news conference discussing a Monday night homicide.
On Monday evening, an elderly man called 911 after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, and attempting to die by suicide himself, in a Venice independent living facility.
On Tuesday, police said an elderly couple was found dead in the 1200 block of 32nd Street in Sarasota. A preliminary investigation suggests that was a murder-suicide, officials said.
It would have been a murder-suicide in Venice on Monday night as well, but the handgun involved jammed, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Wayne S. Juhlin, 94, of Venice, faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, according to the Venice Police Department.
Juhlin called 911 after shooting his wife about 7:20 p.m. Monday at 6000 Aston Gardens Drive. According to police, she had dementia. Her name was not released.
According to a probable cause affidavit, calling authorities wasn't his original intention.
"(Juhlin) stated he was unable to follow through because the gun jammed … (he) stated that after sitting for a while after the victim's death, he attempted to reload the firearm again to shoot himself but he did not," the affidavit states.
"It's a very tragic story," Mattmuller said, noting Juhlin had written "a very lengthy" suicide note and was cooperative with detectives.
He was urging people to take advantage of agencies that help in circumstances where people are taking care of loved ones all the time.
"Caregivers are under a lot of stress and we want to use this as an opportunity for caregivers to get the help they need," Mattmuller said.
He mentioned Venice Senior Friendship Center several times — and the city's social media sites pushed it Tuesday afternoon with its information.
Officials with Venice Senior Friendship Center were unavailable Tuesday afternoon to comment.
Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe officials, workers and residents are coping with the tragedy. Executive Director Therese Williams said she was "shocked, devastated" by what happened.
Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe is a mix of retirement homes and independent living residences. The building at 6000 Aston Gardens Drive has about 40 dwellings in it.
"We just don't understand it. It's just so sad," Williams said.
Williams learned of the shooting death Monday night and was in her office into the early morning hours of Tuesday in case police needed her assistance.
She is now working with residents and staff to make sure people receive counseling they might need. Everyone wants to know "why it happened," she said.
"I feel sorry for everyone involved," she said.
She said she knew the couple for about a dozen years and — even when they moved out for a short while — they often returned so Juhlin's wife could take part in art classes.
"She loved life," Williams said. "She was just a happy, bubbly person. Her joy in life was painting. Even when they moved out, she came back for art lessons. She's known by a lot of people just because of all of her involvement."
Williams said the couple seemed to care about one-another.
"He truly loved her," she said. "He was very good to her."
But she acknowledges what Mattmuller alluded to: Sometimes people hide when stress is pressing down.
"He seemed to have had it all under control," she said. "We just don't know what happened.
She said people need to take care of themselves - and others.
"Caregiver stress is real," Williams said. "There's plenty of help out there, if you want it."
Mattmuller said Venice detectives spoke with the State Attorney's Office before first-degree murder was settled upon as the "appropriate" charge.
He would not give his opinion on how the court should ultimately adjudicate the charge.
Juhlin, who was born in 1925 and fought in Europe during World War II, is in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.
"This is definitely a very sad story," Mattmuller said. "Unfortunately these people didn't take advantage of those resources and it's now a tragic ending."
