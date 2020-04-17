Florida has seen 5,767 new cases of COVID-19 and 280 new deaths from Easter through Friday evening.
This is a slow down from the previous week's 7,441 new cases, but with 55 more deaths than last week, from Sunday, April 12 to Saturday, April 18.
Of the 686 statewide deaths, as of Friday morning, more than 82% of those who died from the disease were 65 or older. The ages of those who died, however, range from 28 years old to 101.
Of those same deaths, more than 63% of those were male, almost 11% were travel-related cases, and almost 37% of cases had contact with someone who had the virus.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday evening:
Florida
• Total positive cases: 24,753 (687 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 726
• Total Hospitalized: 3,649
• Total Tested: 240,604 (10.3% positive)
• Age Range of Cases: 0 to 104 (24.7% 65 years or older)
• Total Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 1,609
• Total Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 157 (21.6% of total deaths)
Charlotte County
• Total positive cases: 131 (1 non-Florida resident)
• Deaths: 9
• Total Hospitalized: 26
• Total Tested: 1,296 (10.1% positive)
• Age Range of Cases: 16 to 96 (54.6% 65 years or older)
• Total Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 49
• Total Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 4 (44.4% of total deaths)
Sarasota County
• Total positive cases: 274 (15 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 22
• Total Hospitalized: 92
• Total Tested: 3,190 (8.6% positive)
• Age Range of Cases: 0 to 102 (51.4% 65 years or older)
• Total Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 33
• Total Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 5 (22.7% of total deaths)
DeSoto County
• Total positive cases: 23 (0 non-Florida residents)
• Deaths: 3
• Total Hospitalized: 8
• Total Tested: 377 (6.1% positive)
• Age Range of Cases: 27 to 92 (34.8% 65 years or older)
• Total Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 2
• Total Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 0
Lee County
• Total positive cases: 721 (34 non-Florida resident)
• Deaths: 25
• Total Hospitalized: 152
• Total Tested: 6,409 (11.2% positive)
• Age Range of Cases: 0 to 100 (33.2% 65 years or older)
• Total Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 27
• Total Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities (Staff and Residents): 6 (24% of total deaths)
