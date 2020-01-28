CHARLOTTE COUNTY — As of Jan. 24, there are no reported cases of the virus in Florida, according to the Department of Health.
Charlotte County Schools do illness surveillance, which includes monitoring for any signs or symptoms. If they see any increases or clusters of disease-specific symptoms, the district notifies the Department of Health.
The school district also increases its cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing in any areas that may pose a health risk, such as if several students from the same class have several symptoms, the custodial staff will deep clean the classroom, according to district spokesperson Michael Riley.
Staff are also advised about hand and cough hygiene and additional preventative practices from the Department of Health.
Though the district has had a few isolated parent concerns at the elementary level, "We are more concerned about the children being unnecessarily panicked," Riley said.
The Punta Gorda Airport has not implemented any extra precautions yet, according to spokesperson Kaley Miller.
However, airport staff, their TSA screening partner and Charlotte County's Fire & EMS are tracking the situation.
