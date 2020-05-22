Graph
By LIZ HARDAWAY Staff Writer

If you took a COVID-19 test at a walk-up or drive-thru this May, you might have to get tested again.

Health care company AdventHealth sent out a notice earlier this week that 33,000 coronavirus tests in Florida could have produced incorrect results.

Of those damaged tests, 27 came from the University Town Center drive-thru testing center in Sarasota County, according to the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

Those impacted will be receiving a letter or phone call from AdventHealth.

These individuals fall into the following two categories:

1. Those whose samples were processed and whose results provided by the lab are not deemed reliable. Individuals who had unreliable positive results will require re-testing. Individuals with unreliable negative results who are symptomatic need to seek care and may require re-testing. Individuals with unreliable negative results who are asymptomatic but request to be re-tested will be offered testing pending availability.

2.Those whose samples are at the lab in question and are part of the backlog will not be tested; therefore, no result will be available. These patients may require re-testing if they are symptomatic. The lab has been directed to destroy these samples in accordance with the law.

AdventHealth released the following statement:

“Unfortunately, one of these labs processing a significant number of our public tests has been unable to fulfill its obligation. AdventHealth has terminated its contract with this lab and we share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused. This situation has created unacceptable delays, and we do not have confidence in the reliability of the tests.”

As of Friday afternoon, the State Emergency Operations Center did not say if or how many of the tests may have been from Charlotte County.

Total cases of coronavirus in Florida rose to 49,451 on Friday, up by 748 in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health:

Florida

• Total positive cases: 48,150

• Deaths: 2,190

• Total hospitalized: 9,117

Charlotte County

Total Cases: 412 (Up by 2 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 411

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 3 to 101

Men: 155

Women: 255

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 54 (Up by 2 in past 24 hours)

Hospitalizations: 112

Sarasota County

Total Cases: 565 (Up by 15 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 549

Non-Residents: 16

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 104

Men: 225

Women: 324

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 70 (Up by 3 in past 24 hours)

Hospitalizations: 165

Desoto County

Total Cases: 97 (Up by 3 in past 24 hours)

Residents: 97

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 7 to 92

Men: 49

Women: 47

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 8 (Up by 1 in past 24 hours)

Hospitalizations: 21

