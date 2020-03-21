PUNTA GORDA — Local airports are seeing less and less passengers as their airlines schedule fewer flights.
The reason: Passengers are canceling due to the coronavirus, according to Punta Gorda Airport, or PGD, spokesperson Kaley Miller.
Additionally, Allegiant, PGD’s sole airline, will be reducing the frequency of flights.
There is a silver lining, however, among the dark clouds.
“Fortunately, we have more than $13 million in cash reserves and income streams from non-airline related tenants,” Miller said. “We hope our community understands that Allegiant is a strong partner to our airport, and we hope people continue to fly PGD when they feel (coronavirus) safe to do so.”
Allegiant has reduced airline capacity by 15% in April and May, and expects this to grow up to 35%, according to Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett.
“All of our markets — more than 130 — will be impacted to some degree,” Padgett said.
There have also been cancellations at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, or SRQ.
“We have seen a significant drop-off the last few days in passenger loads,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ.
Though routes haven’t been cut, United Airlines has reduced the frequency of flights to Neward, New Jersey; Chicago; and to the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Delta has cut a flight to Atlanta, and Allegiant has cut flights to Knoxville and Indianapolis.
The airport has nine airlines that include Jetblue, Sun Country Airlines, Elite Airways, Frontier, Air Canada and American Airlines.
“We expect more cuts once the airlines go through finalizing their plans,” Piccolo said Thursday.
Allegiant Air passengers can now change or cancel their flights 72 hours or more before departure without penalty. Since there is such a high call volume, passengers can also make changes or cancel trips online at www.AllegiantAir.com/My-Trips. The Customer Care Service Center can be reached at 702-505-8888.
Airports and airport ticket counter staff cannot make itinerary changes or cancellations.
Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com
