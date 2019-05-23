A story May 19 on nursing homes meeting emergency power mandates incorrectly identified the Springs at South Biscayne in North Port, as a facility without an approved emergency power plan. The Springs has “an approved variance and is in compliance,” according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).
