CORRECTION: Funeral information was incorrect in a story Tuesday on the death of Larry Taylor. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte. The service in celebration of Larry’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.