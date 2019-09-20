In a Sept. 9 story about Habitat for Humanity's 2019 Home Builders Blitz, the wrong number of homes built on average during the past 10 years was listed. On average, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has built 30 houses per year for the past 10 years. The Sun regrets this error.
