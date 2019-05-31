Correction
An advertisement in the Sun May 30 for Kinetico Water Systems contained errors in pricing.
The correct pricing is:
15% off all Kinetico Water Treatment Systems
BOGO-Buy a non-electric Kinetico whole house filtration unit at 15% off and get the drinking water system of your choice at half off.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience of the printing error.
