Correction

An advertisement in the Sun May 30 for Kinetico Water Systems contained errors in pricing.

The correct pricing is:

15% off all Kinetico Water Treatment Systems

BOGO-Buy a non-electric Kinetico whole house filtration unit at 15% off and get the drinking water system of your choice at half off.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience of the printing error.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments