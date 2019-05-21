A story and photos in Tuesday's Sun on scientists working to help fish thrive included incorrect information. The Southwest Florida Water Management District is the lead agency on the project and handled all construction activities with regards to it. Stephanie Powers is a senior environmental scientist with the District. Thomas LaRoue is a professional engineer with the District. The Sun regrets the errors.
