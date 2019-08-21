A story Wednesday about election system security included a quote from Election Systems & Software spokesperson Katina Granger, which was preceded by a statement that wasn't said by her. Granger said ES&S election management systems are not connected to the internet, and cannot connect to the internet in any way. The Sun regrets the error.
