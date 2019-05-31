A story in the Sun Tuesday from the Tallahassee Democrat on space and water taking center stage on Day 3 of a trade mission to Israel contained an error. Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s director of Emergency Management, was taken to the Gaza border by the Israeli Home Front Command on Monday, and did not tour the Gaza Strip.
