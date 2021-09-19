The Florida Departments of Health in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have announced where parents, guardians and caregivers can get free safety checks for car seats and in some cases, free child car seats for those who qualify.
Charlotte County
As part of its 2021 Back-to-School Health and Safety campaign, the Charlotte County department of health is offering free child car seat safety checks, on Monday, Sept. 27, and Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Technicians will check to ensure child car seats are installed correctly and properly fitted to the child, announced public information officer Meranda Pitt.
You must schedule an appointment; call Farrah Fishman at the health department, 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
A limited number of car seats are available for qualifying applicants — parents, caregivers, guardians, grandparents, foster parents or others providing care including transportation, on a regular basis.
The events are part of the Florida Department of Health's Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19-25, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Safety Administration (NHSTA).
"Along with immunizations and helping families understand how to protect and keep loved ones safe for the return to school, the DOH wants parents to have the opportunity to make sure the trip getting there is just as safe," said Pitt.
Sarasota County
The county's Florida Department of Health public information officer G. Steve Huard, said car seat safety checks are being offered by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, which also offers car seat safety classes.
"People in Sarasota can simply make an appointment (at hopkinsallchildrens.org) to have a car safety seat check," he said.
DeSoto County
For those who qualify, the county offers low-cost ($20) or free, new car seats, said Penny Pringle, interim administrator for the Florida Department of Health DeSoto County.
She said the Healthy Start program, run by Tina Garcia (863-491-7580, ext. 147), will provide information on where parents and parents-to-be can go for free classes.
"Car seat planning is part of the birthing process," she said, adding, "parents can't go home without a child car seat."
According to the NHTSA, every day in the U.S., millions of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled correctly in properly fitted car seats, many are not, while some are not even buckled at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.