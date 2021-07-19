It's that time of the year — when the sound of mosquitoes buzzing in your ears signals that you might have already been bitten.
But take heart: Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are taking extreme measures to control our pesky population, some of which carry serious diseases.
Recent heavy rains have thwarted some mosquito control efforts, said biologist Scott Schermerhorn, who heads the Division of Mosquito Control for Charlotte County Extension Service and is a state director overseeing mosquito control.
Charlotte County, which manages its mosquito control through tracking, testing, trapping and spraying by land and air, is not alone in seeing a recent "explosion" of mosquitoes, said Schermerhorn.
He said Collier, Lee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are all involved in the same "war," if you will.
Charlotte County
"There are 23 to 25 species of mosquitoes" being tracked here, out of the approximate 40 varieties in our area, said Schermerhorn.
"We are battling mosquitoes on two fronts," he said.
The salt marsh mosquitoes — aedes sollicitans, which are strong flyers and have a seemingly distinct sting to their bite, and aedes taeniorhynchus — are being targeted, he said.
Charlotte County's mosquito control team operates seven trucks and does aerial spraying, "using the least toxic materials," assured Schermerhorn.
The county uses "Bti" — Bacillus thuringiensis — which contains spores that produce toxins that target and only affect the larvae of the mosquito, and it is applied to ditches and areas with stagnant water.
Schermerhorn said homeowners can purchase Bti and use it in culverts and ditches around the property; the EPA has concluded that Bti doesn't pose a risk to humans.
While many mosquitoes are harmless, meaning they are not known for being vectors of disease, there are some problematic ones in our midst.
Some of our local mosquitoes do carry diseases such as yellow fever, dengue, Chikungunya and Zika virus.
Schermerhorn said one of the most dangerous species is aedes aegypti, also known as the "Yellow Fever Mosquito."
The Charlotte County website explains the species breeds in tree holes and man-made bromeliads and they "love to co-exist with humans," which makes them an efficient vector.
Some species breed in water lettuce or water hyacinth, which is why the county's public works departments of mosquito control is combined with aquatic weed control.
Destroy the weed and you eliminate a breeding ground.
DeSoto County
DeSoto County, whose Emergency Management oversees the mosquito control program, has mostly been concerned about St. Louis encephalitis, Eastern equine encephalitis, and West Nile virus, said interim emergency management director, Rick Christoff. But the county hasn't seen anyone contract one of these diseases.
The county contracts with a firm for mosquito control that does truck spraying. Also, "We have larvae dunk sites in certain locations," he said.
DeSoto County is distributing a number of starter kits of mosquito "dunks" (larvicide tablets) which are small charcoal briquettes that break down in water and kill larvae.
They are being offered to residents and business owners to use in standing water that cannot be emptied on their property.
This biological pest control product kills mosquito larvae but is completely nontoxic to animals such as fish, birds, wildlife and pets.
Each individual dunk lasts up to 30 days in standing water and will cover 100 square feet of water surface.
DeSoto Emergency Management on its website states the larvicide is safe to use in pet watering bowls, horse troughs, lakes, bird baths, ponds, flower pots and other areas.
The DeSoto County Department of Health maintains a website that gives useful information on containing the mosquito population around your home, and protecting yourself from mosquito bites.
Among the suggestions is to repair screening on windows, doors, porches and patios, and maintain unused swimming pools with chlorine and circulation.
Also, it advises residents and business owners should fill holes and depressions where there is standing water.
Sarasota County
Wade M. Brennan is a biologist and manages Sarasota County Mosquito Management.
"It is very important you take care of your own containers and keep them tipped over," he advises property owners.
He said mosquitoes can sense which containers will fill with water, and they lay their eggs along the side. As the water fills, more mosquitoes are produced.
Like Charlotte and DeSoto counties, there have been no mosquito-borne illnesses reported this year. He said Sarasota County has 34 species of mosquitoes it is dealing with, and that this year there are 95 species in the state of Florida.
Sarasota, like other counties, uses sentinel chickens. Their blood is drawn to determine if there is a virus in the area.
"We have 12 sites with six chickens we are monitoring once a week."
Brennan said Sarasota County is one of the top 10 districts in the state for using chickens for mosquito control.
By far, the most dangerous virus mosquitoes can carry, is Eastern equine encephalitis, Brennan said. It has a 30% mortality rate in humans and a 60% mortality rate in horses.
Then there are traps, and, when needed, aerial spraying.
He said there are surveillance sites set up "all over the county, at 40 locations."
"We've changed from trucks (spraying) over 20 years ago," Brennan explained.
Sarasota County handles its mosquito problem by "targeting" areas that need treatment.
Egg-bearing female mosquitoes are tests for viruses, similar to how DNA testing is used in humans.
To maintain its year-round mosquito program, Sarasota employs 20 full-time workers and 11 seasonal employees, Brennan said.
