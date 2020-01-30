PORT CHARLOTTE — Within the woods of Murdock Village, people look out for each other.
There are at least three camps hidden, some with generators and makeshift bathrooms; two with dogs to watch over their territory; one collecting rainwater to wash dishes and bathe in. Some of the people suffer from mental illness, others have disabilities.
Though each appears self-sustaining, these people keep each other company and make sure the others are safe.
The Gulf Coast Partnership had its annual Point-In-Time, or PIT count, early Thursday morning, where volunteers, local service agencies and law enforcement went throughout Charlotte County to survey local, unsheltered homeless people staying in “places not meant for human habitation,” including cars, parks, abandoned buildings and camping grounds, the count’s training states.
More than 30 volunteers participated in the count, surveying roughly 75 unsheltered homeless people from Murdock Village to Punta Gorda.
Some questions asked included how many people were in their household, if they used alcohol, if they received any benefits such as social security or disability and if they are a veteran.
Last year’s PIT Count found 156 homeless people — 89 sheltered and 67 unsheltered. This was the lowest number of homeless people found in the PIT count’s history spanning back to 2011. The largest number of homeless people the count found was in 2011, where 636 people were unsheltered and 192 were sheltered.
Though the number of people within the homeless population has decreased, the community’s work with them is never done, according to PIT count organizer Gaither Stephens.
“The goal is to make homelessness rare, brief and one time,” Stephens said.
The survey results are used to collect data and raw numbers on the current state of homelessness in the community and will determine what other services and resources are needed.
Surveyors gave bags full of toiletries, soap, blankets, pillows and even dog treats to people who took the survey.
Volunteer nurses from the Department of Health, Jesus Loves You Ministry and the Virginia B. Andes Clinic also administered Hepatitis A and flu vaccines, and $10 food vouchers, for those who wanted the vaccines.
The Sun went with Stephens’ group to the woods in the Murdock Village area, where they surveyed Chris S., or “Cowboy,” with his dog Quarterback; Trina Brown, who told us about her husband, two sons and brother-in-law; Joseph Berkeley, his girlfriend Linette D. and their dog Sativa; and Dave “Deaf Dave” Jones.
One of the biggest misconceptions Stephens said he hears about the homeless population is that they choose to be homeless, and they don’t want to work. But the reality could be that rent is too expensive, leaving only a few extra dollars for food and other necessities, or a shelter could be too strict, leaving the woods as their most appealing option.
“If you try and take away someone’s rights, their freedom, pets, and income, then yes, they may choose to live in the woods rather than in a restrictive little box,” Stephens said. “But you can’t say that they choose to be homeless without taking into account all of the reasons that force them to make that decision.”
But the woods can be dangerous, leaving vulnerable people to fend for themselves in the elements.
“They’re much more likely to die here,” Stephens said. “If they’ve been in the woods for over a year, there’s something much more than substance abuse going on.”
For example, Cowboy has been homeless for 10 years. He has scoliosis, COPD and asthma. Because of these disabilities, Cowboy said he “can’t work like he used to.”
“I’m a good man, I don’t deserve this,” Cowboy said. “I’m hungry, I’ll work.”
The Gulf Coast Partnership currently has 162 clients, 80% of them needing homes, according to their website.
Though census workers weren’t present at the count, Stephens will contact the U.S. Census to see if they want to use his numbers.
The night before, the Gulf Coast Partnership also conducted a shelter PIT count of homeless people staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing and safe havens.
Official results from this year’s PIT count will be available in a few weeks, Stephens said.
