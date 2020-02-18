PUNTA GORDA — Country Slam Fest recently brought crowds and talent to Harborside Event and Conference Center.

The event on Feb. 14 was presented by Big Boyz Toys Expo, and featured John Schneider “Bo Duke” from the Dukes of Hazard television series.

Other entertainers included: Tom Jackson Band, Jim Brown, Charly Reynolds and more.

