PORT CHARLOTTE — Plans are moving forward for a new Total Wine & More store and a BJ's Wholesale Club in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County zoning official Shaun Cullinan confirmed the Total Wine store's permits for in-house renovation and alcohol sales.
The Total Wine store will occupy the former site of what was supposed to be Lucky's Market at the eastern end of Port Charlotte Marketplace, 19400 Cochran Blvd., in a 28,850-square-foot space, a spokesperson for the mall's leasing firm GBT Realty confirmed earlier.
To the left of the former Lucky's Market are Sally Beauty, Ross, Burlington, HomeGoods and Skechers.
Total Wine is a large, family-owned, privately held American alcohol retailer founded in 1991 by brothers David and Robert Trone. Headquarters are in North Bethesda, Maryland.
Nationwide there are 214 Total Wine stores employing some 4,000 employees, with an average of 18-19 employees at each location, according to the company's website. The nearest Total Wine stores to the area are in Fort Myers and Sarasota.
Emails and phone calls to Total Wine headquarters were not returned.
BJ's Wholesale Club
There will be more jobs available in the area once BJ's Wholesale Club is completed in Port Charlotte. There are 216 BJ's nationwide, with 25,000 employees, for an average of 115 employees at each location, according to the company's website.
BJ's Whole Club also has 149 gas stations.
BJ's Warehouse Club has 19 Florida locations, including Cape Coral, Fort Myers and University Park in Sarasota. A worker at the BJ's in Fort Myers said there are 115 employees at the Fort Myers store.
Cullinan said dump trucks "have been coming and going" at the BJ's site which encompasses some 26.5 acres, some of which will be used for rights of way and a retention pond.
The proposed 103,120-square-foot warehouse store will be built on 20 acres near the PetSmart on Cochran Boulevard.
The store will consist of a 3,092-square-foot liquor center and a 3,235-square-foot tire center, with the remaining 96,793 square feet for general merchandise and food.
Calls and emails to the company's headquarters in Westborough, Massachusetts were not returned.
Cullinan said the store is expected to open Thanksgiving weekend.
