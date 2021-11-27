This is the second of a three-part series about helping the homeless.
When the Punta Gorda City Council decided to form a housing authority in 1965 to "meet the need of public housing for poor or cramped living conditions," little could it envision today's situation, said the authority's executive director, Kurt Pentelecuc.
Pentelecuc, who works in conjunction with other agencies to find affordable housing for the county's homeless and those who meet low-income eligibility requirements, expressed frustration over the current situation.
There are far more people with Section 8 vouchers eligible for affordable housing than are units available, he explained.
"It is a double-edged sword," Pentelecuc said. "Getting a voucher in hand doesn't mean there is anything to rent."
Pentelecuc's housing authority maintains the Section 8 wait list which this year was open between April 17 to May 17.
He said the window is small because of the so many of hundreds — possibly thousands — who might apply for pre-applications for the coveted vouchers.
This year, a lottery of all pre-applications received was conducted on May 18 to compile a wait list of 500 and to rank the first 500 households.
Those placed on the wait list can check their status by calling a number posted on the PGHA website.
Those with jobs could be moved up the ranks. But, Pentelecuc cautioned, even when a person makes the wait list and gets moved up, it still could take upwards of a year or more for a unit to become available.
About Section 8
Section 8 is actually called the Housing Choice Voucher program — a federal rent subsidy program under the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that provides vouchers to eligible vouchers.
Under the program, income limits must be met in addition to the applicant supplying certain documentation, and rent would be no more than 30% of the family's income.
But a voucher doesn't guarantee the applicant will soon find housing, as there are few affordable housing units available.
"A number of landlords in this great real estate market are selling their properties or wanting way too much money in rent," Pentelecuc said.
The new buyers often don't want to be landlords, and so units are removed from the rental market, he added.
"HUD for the first time ever offered funding to incentivize landlords to rent to one of our clients," said Pentelecuc.
He said $1,000 has been given to them, but this incentive has not put enough units on the market.
After Hurricane Charley in 2004 razed many older buildings in the city, including low income housing units, the city was redesigned and many structures rebuilt. Among the additions were affordable housing units to replace those lost, but the current number is not adequate to meet the demand, according to housing officials.
Today, PGHA oversees the Gulf Breeze apartments, built in 2008 with 171 units; The Verandahs of Punta Gorda sections I and II for those 55 and older, built in 2016 and 2017 with 120 units; Fitzhugh Commons, a four-unit family rental built in 2014; and the oldest still standing, Oak Tree Village, built in 1969 and consisting of 30 family units.
Pentelecuc said sometime in late 2022 to 2023, a third phase at the Verandahs will give the area another 72 apartments for older residents.
PGHA works in conjunction with other agencies, such as Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Jesus Loves You Ministry — which has recently been designated a Rapid Rehousing Provider — and Gulf Coast Partnership, our county's Continuum of Care (CoC) lead agency — the local planning body which coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals.
Perhaps no one has been more frustrated in trying to find housing for low-income families than Denise Dull, director of landlord engagement for Gulf Coast Partnership.
In an earlier interview, she said she has personally talked with area landlords and tried to interest them in renting out their property through shared housing.
"You have to be creative; our organizations would do the work and be a set of eyes on the property."
Relentless in her search for rental units, Dull gets up early each day and scouts the streets. "I'm taking one hour a day looking for rent signs," she said.
Pentelecuc said those who are on the current wait list might have to wait for more than a year before an affordable unit is available.
According to real estate industry professionals in our area, the robust sellers market is likely to continue into 2022, meaning more landlords will probably take advantage of the market and sell their properties, leaving voids in the affordable rental market.
