PORT CHARLOTTE — After just two weeks living in Port Charlotte, Michele Stevens claims she experienced a multitude of symptoms, such as dizziness, memory loss, Tinnitus, neurological problems and loss of consciousness.
The culprit?
She attributes her ailments to an aquatic herbicide sprayed by the Charlotte County in Sunshine Lake along her yard.
Nine lawyers met Tuesday morning to discuss Stevens' case against Monsanto Company, Charlotte County and six other entities, during a hearing at the Punta Gorda courthouse.
Stevens filed a complaint for personal injuries with the 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Charlotte County Feb. 4.
In response, defendants in the complaint filed motions to dismiss, including Charlotte County, Monsanto Company, Helena Agri Enterprises, Walker Services, Home Depot, DOW Agrosciences, Albaugh and Sunshine Ace Hardware.
Charlotte County argued the case's counts of negligence and nuisance against the county fall out of the requirements that these claims be submitted within three years after the claim takes place.
Meanwhile, Monsanto Company, along with Helena Agri Enterprises, argues Stevens did not meet the burden of product identification and causation, meaning she did not properly prove this company's products were used to make her sick and that they were the cause of her ailments.
These arguments were heard by Judge Lisa Porter during Tuesday's hearing. After hearing each argument, Porter took the matter under advisement, and will make a decision later.
Stevens voluntarily dismissed her claims against Bayer Corporation and Bayer AG earlier this month, court records show.
Stevens moved to Port Charlotte in December 2010. She now resides in the Ocala area, according to her attorney, Steven Marks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.